Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,443 shares of company stock worth $36,450,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $175.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.34. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

