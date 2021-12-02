Cadre Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadre in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDRE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

CDRE stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

