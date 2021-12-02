CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday.

CAIXY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 364,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,968. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

