Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) Insider Sells £10,500,000 in Stock

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.57), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($13,718,317.22).

Shares of CBOX stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £148 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 332.36. Cake Box Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 428 ($5.59).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

CBOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

