California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,010 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Molecular Templates worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Molecular Templates by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. Research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

