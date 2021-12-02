California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 25,634 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Rimini Street worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 79.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,604 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 666,812 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 4,376.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 663,090 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 46.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 28.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 338,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $552.85 million, a PE ratio of -20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $192,606.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,715,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,837,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

