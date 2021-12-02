California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 16,889 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 505.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 73,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 2,605.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 185,768 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 25.3% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Oncorus news, COO Stephen Harbin bought 15,000 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ONCR opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

