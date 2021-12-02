California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,396 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

