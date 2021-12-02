California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,825 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Provident Bancorp worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVBC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PVBC opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

