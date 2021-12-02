California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Barnes & Noble Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,970,000 after buying an additional 1,111,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 665,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

In related news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $147,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

