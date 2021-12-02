California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $199,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

