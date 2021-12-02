Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.38. 5,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,041. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

