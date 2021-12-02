Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 640,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 117,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 53,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 522,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868,287. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

