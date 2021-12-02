Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $693,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mattel by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 1,754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after buying an additional 1,338,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after buying an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 55,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

