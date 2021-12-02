Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 1,471,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,135,938. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

