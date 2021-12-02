Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 34,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,732. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

