Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

QUAL stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,443 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

