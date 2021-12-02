Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 212.72%.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on CANF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 351.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,197 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

