Canaccord Genuity Increases Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 87,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,969. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

