Canaccord Genuity Lowers Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target to C$0.70

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.90 to C$0.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of C$77.46 million and a P/E ratio of -8.19.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

