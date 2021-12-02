Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.61

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$141.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$147.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$144.96. The company has a market cap of C$63.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$342,976. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CM. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a C$148.51 price objective (up previously from C$142.64) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.73.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

