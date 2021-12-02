Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 106,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

