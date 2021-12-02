Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €80.00 ($90.91) price target from stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €69.17 ($78.60).

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.61. Cancom has a 52-week low of €42.68 ($48.50) and a 52-week high of €64.14 ($72.89).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

