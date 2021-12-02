Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.71. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day moving average of $248.38. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.04 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.