Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1,348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 118,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 109,888 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.