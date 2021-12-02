Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 220 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $145.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,074. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.88. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $264.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.59.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

