Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 363 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.34. 7,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,795. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

