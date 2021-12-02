Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 75 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.65. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,467. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $195.88 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

