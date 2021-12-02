Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Shares Down 0.5%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.47 and last traded at $61.47. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Capitec Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.9668 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

About Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

