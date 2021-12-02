Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CPRI stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.05. 2,777,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. Capri has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Capri by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Capri by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

