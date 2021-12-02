Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.34

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$6.50. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.97, with a volume of 3,010,659 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

