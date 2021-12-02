Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 31,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 230,275 shares.The stock last traded at $19.33 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The firm has a market cap of $780.20 million, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

