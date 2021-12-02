CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $273 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.32 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CARG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $876,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,214,946. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarGurus stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 275.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.