Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 7%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s stock price shot up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.28. 143,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,716,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUK shares. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 8,869,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 448,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $14,562,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 78,334 shares in the last quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.