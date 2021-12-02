Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $438.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 95,956 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the first quarter worth $1,530,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

