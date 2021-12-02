Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,400 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the October 31st total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,354.0 days.

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWQXF shares. UBS Group upgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

