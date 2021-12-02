Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 31.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTLT opened at $127.31 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $650,928.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

