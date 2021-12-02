Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATY. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 37,381 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

