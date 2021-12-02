Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 41.9% in November

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CVAT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. Cavitation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

