CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading 2.4% Higher

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. 118,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,898% from the average session volume of 5,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $34.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments.

