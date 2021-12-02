Celer Network (CELR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.59 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $668.01 million and approximately $70.59 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00242601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,076,711,958 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

