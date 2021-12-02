Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Up 57.9% in November

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 365,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,438,000 after buying an additional 425,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,417. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

