Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of CELH opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.96 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28. Celsius has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

