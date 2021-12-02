Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 2,014 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $3.90 on Thursday, hitting $244.29. 95,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,246. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

