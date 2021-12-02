Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,830 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,731,963 shares of company stock valued at $599,321,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.78. The company had a trading volume of 521,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817,836. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.86 and a 200 day moving average of $345.09. The company has a market cap of $861.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

