Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 7,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 59,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.29. 242,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,768,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.87. The firm has a market cap of $379.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

