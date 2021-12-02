Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,647,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,583,000 after acquiring an additional 513,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,131,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,133,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,384. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

