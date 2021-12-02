Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,323 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,157 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,442 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.33. 84,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,985. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $480,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,908. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

