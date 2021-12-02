Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after acquiring an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.14. The stock had a trading volume of 301,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

