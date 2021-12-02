CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 392 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.